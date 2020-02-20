President Donald Trump appeared in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening at a campaign rally at The Broadmoor World Arena. The Gazette and Colorado Politics had multiple reporters and photographers on scene. Below is transcript of our live coverage.
7:38 p.m. U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, Colorado's last governor, leaped at the chance to associate Cory Gardner with Donald Trump, saying in a Thursday evening fundraising email, "Donald Trump just left the stage after hosting a lavish fundraiser and rally for my Republican opponent — reminding Colorado voters tonight that Senator Cory Gardner 'has been with us 100%.'"
Other Colorado Demcrats responded to the Trump rally Thursday evening in an email sent out by the Colorado Democratic Party.
"For three years, we’ve watched Trump betray hardworking people in favor of his rich friends and corporate allies," U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Golden, said in a statement. "I am confident Coloradans will do our part and defeat Donald Trump. We will put an end to his attacks on healthcare, seniors and the environment."
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, said, "We know four more years of Trump means four more years of assault on our public lands, and that’s why Colorado will reject him again in November."
7:31 p.m. Switching to the law enforcement side of things now: Colorado Springs police say two people were arrested near the World Arena before the rally for obstructing traffic. A couple told The Gazette that multiple additional people were arrested near the arena during the rally. They provided photos that showed at least two people being arrested.
7:25 p.m. Speakers tonight also referenced funding for a project in Pueblo approved in the 1960s by then President John F. Kennedy. He was speaking of the Arkansas Valley Conduit, "a 130-mile water pipeline that would serve as many as 40 communities and 50,000 people east of Pueblo," according to The Pueblo Chieftain. Gardner announced earlier this month that he had secured nearly $30 million in funding for the project, according to The Chieftain.
7:18 p.m. And again from the wrapping-up-loose-ends file: Trump referenced a man, in the country illegally, who stabbed a Colorado judge in his home. He was likely referencing a 38-year-old man who allegedly stabbed an Adams County judge, nearly fatally, in his home last summer. Read more on the case here from our partners at 9News in Denver.
7:13 p.m. From the wrapping-up-loose-ends file: "Last year Colorado Democrats enacted a law declaring this entire state to be a sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens," Trump said during his speech.
It appears he was referencing state House Bill 1124, signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last May, clarifying that federal agents cannot use local jails to hold suspected undocumented residents longer than their local sentence requires.
Previously, some people were held under detention requests by immigration agents long after their sentences had finished.
The move was unpopular with some immigration hawks, and county sheriffs including Bill Elder had lobbied against it.
7:12 p.m. We're attempting to wrap up a few loose ends for you here, though the speech has wrapped. Stand by.
7:08 p.m. Trump has now left the stage.
7:07 p.m. Trump is now mingling with members of the crowd who were seated behind the podium.
7:06 p.m. Trump is still on stage, clapping and pumping his fist.
7:05 p.m. "Together we will make American wealthy again," he says. "... We will make America great again. Thank you, people of Colorado."
Trump appears to be finished with his speech, roughly an hour and a half after starting.
7:02 p.m. "Above all, we will never start fighting for a the sacred values that bind us together as one beautiful America. We support, protect and defend the Constitution of the Unites States. We stand with the incredible heroes of law enforcement. We believe in the dignity of work and the sanctity of life. We believe that faith and family ... are the true American way. We believe that children should be taught to love our country, honor our history and to always respect our great American flag," he says as the crowd cheers.
"And we live by the words of our national motto, 'in God we trust.' From Pueblo to Fort Collins, from Denver to Durango, from Black Forest to Broomfield, from Castle Rock to right here in Colorado Springs, we stand on the shoulders of red-blooded American patriots who poured out their ... blood and sweat and soul ... to defend our freedom. "Colorado was founded by" pioneers, ranchers and the like who helped to make "this the greatest national to exist ever on the face of the Earth," and we're making it greater "every single day," he adds.
7 p.m. He's now discussing cures for childhood cancer and ending the AIDS epidemic in America. "We will land the first woman on the moon and become the first nation in the world to plant our flag on Mars, and you have a lot of that action happening right here," he adds.
6:59 p.m. Bad people are "all over the place," Trump says. "Together we will elect a Republican Congress to create a fair, safe, sane and lawful system of immigration," he says.
He's going to India to talk trade next week, he adds.
6:58 p.m. "If you want your children to inherit the blessings that generations of Americans have fought and died for, they wanted to secure these great rights we all have," we must work to secure victory in 2020, he says.
6:57 p.m. He's now speaking of Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy and Schriever Air Force Base, but this reporter isn't sure of the context. He's now discussing the pronunciation of "Schriever." He's talking about being pleased he didn't mispronounce "Fort Carson" as "Fort Crasson."
6:55 p.m. He's now speaking about new federal judges appointed during his term. He's giving a shout-out to "Colorado's own Neil Gorsuch" and Brett Kavanaugh. "That's another great check you have down for Colorado," he says of Gorsuch.
6:54 p.m. "We are asking all Americans to join this incredible movement," he says. "Republicans are fighting for school choice, big deal, it's a big deal," he adds.
6:55 p.m. Members of the crowd are now filtering out, our Tom Roeder reports. Trump is talking about loyal female supporters. "We're in this thing together, folks. We've got that dirty, rotten swamp. We've got a lot of bad people, but we're getting them out one by one. We'd better be."
6:49 p.m. "The Democrat party is the party of ... socialism, ... corruption, and the total obliteration of your Second Amendment," he says. "The Republican Party is the party of Abraham Lincoln, he adds. "People forget Honest Abe is the most presidential guy."
6:47 p.m. "We're combating the opioid epidemic, drug overdose deaths have declined for the first time in nearly 31 years," he says. "All of the radical Democrats ... have declared their unlimited support for ... ripping babies straight from the mother's womb." He's now speaking about his desire to prohibit late-term abortion "because every child is a sacred gift from God."
6:46 p.m. You don't see "horrible veterans stories," anymore because of veterans' choice in medical care, Trump says. A veteran in the crowd apparently is nodding. "Purple Heart!" Trump yells. "I'm good at getting things approved, I have to say," he adds.
6:45 p.m. Trump is now referencing "crazy Nancy Pelosi, cryin' Chuck Schumer" and "pencil neck." This reporter is unaware who that this.
6:34 p.m. Now Trump is addressing immigration. Democrats' open border policies are "harming and killing innocent lives," Trump says. In this area last year more than 2,000 "criminal aliens" were arrested, Trump adds.
"We'll bring them back" to their country of origin, Trump says.
He's critical of state Democrats' treatment of illegal immigrants who have committed criminal offenses.
" Democrats think that Colorado should be a haven for murderers .... Republicans believe that Colorado should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens. If you want to shut down sanctuary cities and stop sanctuary states, if you want to protect your ... loved ones, you must vote for ... the Republican party, we're getting it done."
The crowd is now chanting "four more years."
6:33 p.m. Now Trump is speaking of the trade agreement with China signed last month. "We just went from climate change and wind mills to China and trade and now, estate taxes. That's a platform in 22 seconds," our Tom Roeder tweets.
6:30 p.m. "The era of economic surrender is over, thank you," under this administration, Trump says. The NAFTA "disaster" was over as of last month, he says before calling the USMCA a "gigantic victory."
6:29 p.m. "Crazy Bernie" seems to be leading the Democratic presidential contenders, Trump says. "Mini Mike" might have been coming up, but he can't "because he can't debate," Trump adds.
6:28 p.m. Berhardt is a "slim, beautiful looking man," Trump says, referencing the Colorado-born secretary of the Interior.
6:27 p.m. A Trump fact-check via Twitter from our Tom Roeder. "One jaw-dropper tonight: Trump implied he's the only president to shake every hand" at the Air Force Academy graduation. "He's not," Roeder tweeted. "Obama, GW Bush, Clinton, GHWBush and Reagan have accomplished that feat in recent years. Biden and Cheney did it too."
6:24 p.m. Half a dozen young protesters were just hauled out of the arena, our Tom Roeder reports.
6:23 p.m. "We've created 180,000" new jobs in Colorado, Trump says.
6:20 p.m. "Together, we will win," Gardner says before exiting the podium. "Cory ... loves your state. He was here, he does the tractor thing, he loves tractors. He sells a certain type. He's got my complete and total support and endorsement. He will never let you down."
Some in the crowd are booing, but this might be due to a protester; it's difficult to say from the live feed this reporter is watching.
"That was quick; she goes home to mom, and mom loves us," Trump says, presumably speaking about a protester.
6:18 p.m. Trump invites U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on stage. Gardner faces a tough fight for re-election this year. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is among Democrats vying to take his seat.
"Now I think they heard you on Pikes Peak, but they didn't hear you on Mount Garfield," he says. "Give him another round of applause. Colorado, we are going to win because we believe in Colorado. ... We will fight against the socialist tides across the country. The Democrats are trying, but they're not going to win," he says.
The normalization of socialism in 2016 by Bernie Sanders was "dangerous," Gardner says.
"Today, there aren't shades of socialism, they are running to the left on a socialist platform. They want to take our guns, our healthcare. .. Colorado, are we going to let it happen?"
"No," the crowd yells.
"We will not. Mr. President, you've done so much good for Colorado. ... U.S. Space Command and Space Force are operating out of Colorado Springs."
6:15 p.m. Dana White, president of the UFC, has taken the stage. "I'm not a very political person, but I'll say this. This guy is so loyal and such a good friend. ... Good man, very loyal, and a very good friend. I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn't see. ... He's a fighter, he loves this country, he's doing great things for this country, and we gotta win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you." The crowd chants "USA" as he departs the podium.
6:14 p.m. Trump introduced his son, Don Jr., who is also present tonight.
6:11 p.m. "We've gotta win" in 2020, he says. "Your Second Amendment is at stake, remember that. This November, we're going to take back the House, we're going to hold the Senate, and we are going to keep the White House.
"So we're thrilled tonight to be joined by many great leaders from across this incredible state and from all over the country, and I want to thank Mike Pence. I heard he gave a great speech. I never want it to be too good. I said, 'Mike, take it easy.'"
Among those present tonight are Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, a Colorado native. Bernhardt grew up in Rifle and practiced law in Denver. Trump just welcomed him on stage. "He's a big deal in Colorado, right? He's a big deal, all those beautiful mountains and rivers and lakes. He's a big deal; better keep them clean."
"We love the environment more than anybody," he adds.
He's now welcoming Ken Buck, Scott Tipton and Doug Lamborn to the stage. All three are Republican members of Colorado's U.S. congressional delegation.
6:09 p.m. "Nobody is even close to us in the great state of Colorado," he says, referencing Democratic presidential candidates. "We're leading." He's now speaking of Super Tuesday, March 3. Women, people who weren't political people have come out of the woodwork to vote for him, he contends. "Nobody's every seen anything like it," he says. "Really, it's a great revolution."
6:07 p.m. Trump says if he wore a big Texas hat, he wouldn't need to comb his hair so often and wouldn't need hairspray.
6:05 p.m. Trump is now talking about terrorists the U.S. has taken out during his presidency. Soleimani, "real scum," is "gone, dead," Trump says.
"As we keep winning, Washington Democrats keep losing their minds," Trump adds. Democrats are leaving their party to join the Republicans, he contends.
"They're joining our great Republican party," he says. "We have more enthusiasm than any party has had in the last 50 years."
The "great state of Texas" loves him, Trump says.
6:03 p.m. "I love the Air Force Academy, and you have all the infrastructure. So you're being very strong considered for Space Command, very strongly," he says.
"Your governor showed up at the plane today, a Democrat," he says as the crowd boos. "He showed up because he wanted to lobby to see if he could get it. And we are going to be making that decision, Cory [Gardner], when we make that decision."
5:59 p.m. "I will be making a big decision for the Space Force as to where it's going to be located, and I know you want it," he says as the crowd cheers. "We'll be making that decision toward the end of the year."
He then pivots to his time at the Air Force Academy's commencement ceremony in May. "I was here and I was up at the Air Force Academy and I greeted those kids, they were so great. I did the commencement address. And the general said, 'Sir, would you like to shake hands with the cadets? ..." He was told they have 1,156 cadets. Others who have the commencement address in the past shook several hands, he says. "I stood there for two and a half hours and the sun was blazing," he says as the crowd cheers. "I shook 1,156 hands. And you know a lot of these kids are very strong physically."
5:58 p.m. More people than ever are working in the U.S., Trump contends. The night Trump won was "the most exciting night in the history of television, including UFC fights ... the biggest ratings in the history of television worldwide," he contends. "That was the most exciting television that anybody has ever seen. Some guy on ESPN said, 'This is the most exciting event I've ever seen.'"
5:57 p.m. "While the extreme left has been wasting America's time with vile hoaxes, we've been ... lifting up citizens of every race, color, religion and creed," he says.
5:56 p.m. "These are the worst people," Trump says of the news media. Yelling "stupid stuff" is "dangerous in this room," he adds.
5:53 p.m. Trump is calling on the "fake news media" to show the audience the room. "They never do," he says.
5:52 p.m. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has been with us "all the way," Trump repeats.
In the fall of 2016, after the "Access Hollywood" tape scrambled the presidential race, Gardner pulled his support for Trump. He said at the time: “I cannot and will not support someone who brags about degrading and assaulting women." He suggested that Trump allow Mike Pence to be the GOP nominee. “If he fails to do so, I will not vote for Hillary Clinton but will instead write-in my vote for Mike Pence,” Gardner added. More on Trump and Colorado politics here.
5:50 p.m. "And then I turn on the d--- show on Fox ... and I've got this third-rate political journalist saying, 'Trump did very poorly in the debates but he became president,'" but he didn't do poorly in the debates, he contends.
He's now referencing more poll numbers from CNBC and insulting a "stupid person" saying "we didn't do well." "These people are among the most dishonest people anywhere in the world," he says, apparently referencing journalists.
"Okay, let's get back to business," he says. "Now I feel good."
"She's a third-rate journalist. Let's go," he adds, apparently referencing the Fox news journalist he previously referenced.
5:47 p.m. He's now referencing 2016 poll numbers from CNBC. He's throwing the print-outs as he finishes reading from them. Trump "kicked a--," he said, again referencing the 2016 campaign. The "fake news media" lies, he contends.
5:46 p.m. He's referencing TIME Magazine again, this time referencing what appear to be poll numbers from the 2016 presidential election. He's holding up print-outs, apparently from TIME. "I just took these at random," he says.
5:45 p.m. Trump says he doesn't like TIME Magazine and that the magazine doesn't like him either, though he likes the new owner. "When the world evolves around all of us, we should be chosen. ... We've won it. But we should win it every single year." He seems to be referencing Greta Thunberg's designation of TIME's Person of the Year in 2019.
5:43 p.m. Hilary Clinton, Trump's 2016 rival, is "as crooked as a $3 bill," Trump says. "You know, I said 'drain the swamp,' I just never knew how deep it was."
5:42 p.m. During a roughly 10-minute turn on stage earlier this evening, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said President Trump improved life for Coloradans, citing tax cuts, wage growth and new judges on the bench, including “two great United States Supreme court justices.”
“Our economy is roaring because of the policies of this president and Republicans in Congress,” Gardner says. “Results are simply astonishing.”
Gardner also touted the relocation of the Bureau of Land Reclamation headquarters to Grand Junction from Washington D.C.
Gardner pumped up the crowd by referring to Colorado Springs' signature fourteener.
“Every time I come to Colorado Springs, I can’t help but look up to that great and majestic Pikes Peak,” Gardner says, revving up the crowd.
5:40 p.m. Trump says he's No. 1 in the world on Facebook and calls the press "fake news media."
5:39 p.m. "This is the most unified the Republican party has ever been," Trump says.
5:37 p.m. Nobody likes Fox news host Neil Cavuto, Trump says.
5:35 p.m. Fox doesn't treat us the way they used to, Trump says, though "we have the great Sean Hannity" and others. 'The great Lou Dobbs ... said 'He's the greatest since Reagan.' Then he said about six months ago, 'He's better than Reagan,'" Trump says. He adds that Dobbs says the best president ever, even better than Washington and Lincoln.
5:33 p.m. "The radical left's attempts ... have totally failed," Trump says. "They have been a complete flop. We, today, have the highest poll numbers we've ever had today, just came out. I don't know if anybody watched last night's debate. It got very big ratings, and you know what? ... Mike didn't do too well; he went way down. It's all right." Klobuchar "choked," he adds, pretending to choke. "She couldn't' breathe."
5:31 p.m. Our economy "is doing better than every country in the world; it's not even close," Trump says. "When it comes to our military, our safety, our security, we don't worry about budgets, right?" New military equipment is all made in the U.S., Trump says.
5:30 p.m. Trump is introducing three "heroes" of the World War II battle of Iowa Jima, calling them "great, great patriots and very brave people." He's also acknowledging local World War II veteran Donald Stratton, who passed away this month. He was supposed to be at the rally, Trump says.
5:28 p.m. "Wow, thank you," Trump says as the crowd cheers and chants "USA" repeatedly. 'Where else would you like to be but a Trump rally, right? What's better? Hello, Colorado. We love Colorado, the most beautiful place. I'm thrilled to be back in Colorado Springs. I've spent a lot of time here over the years ... beneath the majestic peaks of the Rocky Mountains. ... With your help this November we're going to defeat the radical Democrats, and we are going to win Colorado in a landslide. And you're going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line because he's been with us 100%. There was no waiver. There was no waiver with Cory; we appreciate it, Cory."
5:27 p.m. Trump is now pumping his first and pacing the stage. Trump is sporting a yellow tie and a navy blue blazer with an American flag lapel pin.
5:26 p.m. Trump is thanking the crowd, clapping and pointing as the song finishes out.
5:25 p.m. President Donald Trump takes the stage as Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." plays.
5:20 p.m. Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine" is playing as the crowd waits for President Trump to take the stage.
5:15 p.m. Our Liz Henderson has sent in another report from outside the arena. She's been speaking to protesters gathered outside. '
When asked why he was protesting at the Trump rally, Durango resident David Kazak said, "To voice my democratic right to try to change the politics that I think are so corrosive to America."
Among those policies, he said, were "opening public lands that have been set aside, ... social justice issues, ... deportation issues, also the criminal justice system, and targeting minorities in the U.S."
5:07 p.m. "I'm going to get out of the way, because the president is in the building," Pence says. "But I leave here today more convinced than ever that with your continued support ... with Cory Gardner back in the United State Senate ... and with President Donald Trump in the White House for four years, and with God's help, we're going to keep on winning. ...
"Together, we're going to keep America great. Thank you, Colorado. God bless you, and God bless American," Pence concludes before departing the stage.
5:03 p.m. "That wasn't a Democratic debate, that was a demolition derby," he says of last night's Democratic presidential candidate debate. Of the candidates, he said, "What moderates? Those people on the stage were all standing so far on the left I thought the stage was going to tip over." Trump won last night's debate, he says. "No contest — knock out."
5:02 p.m. Four more years means more jobs, judges and support for the troops, Pence says. "And it's going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp," he adds to cheers from the crowd. He adds about Trump: "I'm with him every day, and he believes in you and fights for you every day."
5:01 p.m. "NAFTA is over, the USCMA is here," Pence says. "It's amazing to think about what we've done under this president's leadership. In just three short years, we've made America great again. But to keep America great again, we need you to decide right here, right now, that Colorado is going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House."
5 p.m. The Trump presidency has been about "jobs, jobs," jobs," Pence enthuses. "The American economy is booming," he says. Nearly 200,000 jobs have been added to the U.S. economy since Trump took office, he said.
4:59 p.m. Pence says he's proud to serve a president who stands for the "sanctity of human life," adding that "President Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in American history."
4:57 p.m. "This president has already kept his promises to the people of Colorado," Pence says, referencing federal court appointees whom he says will support "God-given liberties" like the right to "keep and bear arms."
"None of that would have been possible without the strong support for Sen. Cory Gardner," he adds. "We need Colorado to vote to give six more years to Cory Gardner in the United Stares Senate."
4:56 p.m. "We've already started to build that wall, 100 miles and counting," Pence says. Chants of "USA" have turned to "build that wall." "Oh, we're building it," Pence replied.
4:45 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is now speaking. "When American lives were threatened by the most dangerous terrorist in the word, the president took action," he said, referencing the January assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. "That's what leadership looks like. That's the leadership of President Donald Trump." Some in the crowd are chanting "USA."
4:48 p.m. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, met with President Trump ahead of this evening's rally, advocating for Colorado as the permanent home to U.S. Space Command, according to a press release from the governor's office.
“Colorado is the perfect home for Space Command, and I was excited to have the opportunity to remind President Trump why that’s true,” Polis said in the release. “Colorado is home to a proud military history. Not only do we have a strong community of veterans and active duty military, but our state is the epicenter for the national security and aerospace industries. We had a great conversation today about why Colorado is best, and I think after his visit to Colorado Springs, the president will see that Space Command’s permanent home should once again be in Colorado.”
4:45 p.m. Donald Trump Jr. will also be at the rally, our Tom Roeder reports.
4:40 p.m. Here is a shot, sent in by our Ernest Luning, of U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, with a Trump supporter.
4:36 p.m. President Trump just tweeted about his arrival in Colorado Springs. "See everyone soon!" he said.
4:35 p.m. The line outside the World Arena has collapsed, and members of the crowd are rushing into the entrance, our Liz Henderson reports.
4:33 p.m. President Trump has departed Peterson Air Force Base, our Tom Roeder reports. Ahead of his departure he was being ushered to his limo but moved past his handlers to greet airmen, Roeder reports.
4:25 p.m. Traffic on I-25 northbound is at a standstill near Exit 132, reports our Janet Day.
4:11 p.m. Trump has landed, our Tom Roeder reports.
3:58 p.m. Our Chancey Bush is inside the arena, waiting for the event to start in about an hour. She shares these photos.
3:57 p.m. The Gazette's Liz Henderson shares some videos of protesters outside the World Arena.
3:53 p.m. President Trump has landed at Peterson Air Force Base, our Tom Roeder reports.
February 20, 2020
3:41 p.m. On a lighter note, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' tennis shoes are awful dressy today when compared to his usual footwear, our Tom Roeder notes.
3:31 p.m. Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign in a bid to get President Trump re-elected, The New York Times is reporting. Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers of the news last week, according to the news outlet.
3:23 p.m. Our Tom Roeder and others are standing by at Peterson Air Force Base, awaiting President Trump's arrival. A small crowd of greeters is present, Roeder reports.
3:02 p.m. President Trump will host a VIP-only pre-rally reception, with tickets costing $2,800 each, CPR reports. Tickets will include VIP seating for the rally. To land a photo with Trump, you'll need to pay or raise $25,000 or more, the news outlet added. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, will also be on hand for the event. Gardner was in town yesterday at the Air Force Academy for an oversight Board of Visitors meeting.
2:55 p.m. Finding parking nearby is a bear, our Ernest Luning reports. Parking at nearby businesses appears to be nearly impossible, unless you happen to be lucky enough to snag a spot as a shopper leaves.
2:23 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is leaving Peterson Air Force Base now but may be first headed to Focus on the Family for a meeting, our Tom Roeder reports.
2:07 p.m. The Gazette's Liz Henderson is now on scene outside The Broadmoor World Arena. The parking lot of a nearby Target appears to be packed, and Trump merchandise is on sale outside.
1:52 p.m. Here are some shots from outside the rally, yet to start, from our Chancey Busy. Thousands are standing in line, she reports.
1:39 p.m. Air Force Two has landed in Colorado Springs, reports Ashley Franco of Gazette news partner KKTV. Pence will join Trump at the rally, The Gazette learned yesterday.
1:20 p.m. The crowd was eager for Trump's visit before entering the arena.
"We love President Trump and we think he is doing a wonderful job and we want to rally with him," said Ginger Freel, 51, of Hooper.
"Thank God for America and hallelujah!" said Dayton Edwards, 12, of Holyoke.
"The only one that can replace Trump, is Trump," said Louis Samaras, of Aurora.
Gazette reporters Jerry Herman, Ernest Luning, Lance Benzel and Joey Bunch contributed to this report.