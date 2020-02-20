On the latest stop of his three-day campaign tour, President Donald Trump amassed thousands of supporters in Colorado Springs — leaving hundreds waiting out in the cold.
A capacity crowd of 10,000 people filled The Broadmoor World Arena during the president's speech Thursday evening, leaving as many as 2,000 without a seat. Many of them stuck around regardless, talking politics in below-freezing temperatures and buying Trump-related merchandise from street vendors.
Parking overflowed several nearby businesses. Police fielded dozens of complaints from nearby residents about illegal parking, and eight protesters were arrested for blocking streets.
There were no major accidents associated with the rally, Lt. Cari Graves said, but Interstate 25 became backlogged at times. It did little to deter rally attendees.
Chris Harris, 22, was one of a dozen street vendors selling Trump merchandise — hats, t-shirts, memorabilia — along the path to the World Arena. He and some family members from North Carolina traveled to Colorado Springs from Phoenix the night before, following the president on his western campaign. He said he sends 10% of his sales to Trump's campaign.
"Job percentage is up more than any president so far," Harris said. "He's put a lot of people I know in jobs so I really support him for that, too. I don't have a problem with immigration or anything like that, but if you're going to do it, do it (legally)."
Others said Trump's policies have eroded their support for him.
"I'm fiscally conservative," said long-time Colorado Springs resident, Colleen Badgley. "I'm not some kind of flaming liberal that thinks we should just give away a lot of money, but we need to be tolerant to everyone in this city."
Many who stood inside the arena parking lot were military members or former military members, reflecting Colorado Springs' massive military presence.
"I love what he stands for; I love what he says," said Megan Horton, 22, whose husband is in the Air Force. "Even though he says it in a crude way sometimes, you know what, you don't always have to like the way that someone says something. I love what his point is. What matters most of all is what people do, not what they say is going to get done."
Supporters said they shared feelings of "camaraderie," despite varying backgrounds.
"For me, personally, you don't see many African-Americans supposedly supporting him so I wanted to be out here," said Trump supporter Maya Nelson, who is black. "He's not racist, he's not homophobic, he's an all-around good man who's not a politician. He's a regular guy who stands up for regular people."
"It's refreshing to have someone in office who believes in America and believes in entrepreneurs and the American dream of the freedom that was espoused in our constitution," said Aimee Cabrera, a rancher from Elizabeth who attended the rally with her husband and two of their 12 children. "Someone who wants to uphold the Constitution and fights for the rights of rural America."
She credited police with keeping the peace while a line of protesters gathered on Venetucci Boulevard, adjacent to the World Arena.
The eight protesters arrested Thursday were cited with failure to disperse, a misdemeanor. All were taken to the El Paso County jail and released after receiving tickets. A witness told The Gazette that officers shouted warnings before taking several people into custody.
A barrier of officers kept protesters from entering the arena parking lot. Some held signs that read "Dump Trump," and "Cory Gardner represents the (National Rifle Association), not Colorado."
"You have a right to protest but you don't have a right to disturb the peace," Cabrera said.
One protester, Durango resident David Kazak, held up a Trump piñata.
"(I'm here) to voice my democratic right to try to change the politics that I think are so corrosive to America." Among those policies, he said, were "opening public lands that have been set aside ... Social justice issues ... Deportation issues, also the criminal justice system and targeting minorities in the U.S."
Small business and the country's economy were hot topics among rally members.
"We do need somebody who knows money ..." said Linda Summers, an Austrian immigrant. "Is Trump perfect? No, he's not. So let's help him out with what we know that can make a difference ... These are dedicated people. These are people who like what's going on. It's kind of like a husband: you don't like everything but overall he's a pretty good guy."