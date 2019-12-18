Here are excerpts from comments by Colorado lawmakers during floor debate in the House of Representatives over two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, who was impeached Wednesday night.
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs:
"For every statement the Democrats cherry-pick to indict Trump, more statements back up the president. In reality, this is nothing but a partisan ploy by Democrats to overturn an election. This charade will fail, and the Senate will exonerate Trump, and everyone knows it."
Rep. Joel Neguse, D-Lafayette:
"The fact of the matter is that the president abused the power of his office and invited a foreign country to interfere in our election. In so doing, he undermined the sanctity of the free and fair elections upon which our republic rests."
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor:
"Today Democrats lower the bar for impeachment. Under this standard, a president can be impeached in the absence of a crime, without due process, for asserting a constitutionally recognized privilege."
Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez:
"Make no mistake, this process did not begin with the whistleblower report. In fact, impeachment efforts began shortly after the president was elected. The theatrics and political posturing have ensured that this body is not actually pursuing to preserve checks and balances; rather, this process echoes the calls by some that refused to accept the 2016 election results.
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora:
"The president’s abuse of power and scorn for our constitutional checks and balances is unprecedented. Unless we stand up against these abuses, we will set the country on a dangerous new course."