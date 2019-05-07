Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University
Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., gestures during an interview at the school in Lynchburg, Va., Tuesday, April 21, 2015. Amid a $500 million construction boom, Liberty University is more construction zone than campus. Located in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge mountains, Liberty now claims more than 100,000 students, with most of that number reflecting distance learners. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber
WASHINGTON - Months before evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr.’s game-changing presidential endorsement of Donald Trump in 2016, Falwell asked Trump fixer Michael Cohen for a personal favor, Cohen said in a recorded conversation reviewed by Reuters.

Falwell, president of Liberty University, one of the world’s largest Christian universities, said someone had come into possession of what Cohen described as racy “personal” photographs — the sort that would typically be kept “between husband and wife,” Cohen said in the taped conversation.

According to a source familiar with Cohen’s thinking, the person who possessed the photos destroyed them after Cohen intervened on the Falwells’ behalf.

The Falwells, through a lawyer, declined to comment for this article.

