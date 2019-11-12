A survivor of the Benghazi attack filed paperwork Tuesday to put President Donald Trump’s name on Colorado’s 2020 Republican presidential primary ballot.

“I think we can legitimately compete in any state. It’s kind of still wide open,” said John “Tig” Tiegen, one of the CIA contractors who responded to the 2012 attack on a U.S. consulate in Libya and co-author of a book on the attack.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After Tiegen submitted paperwork to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Trump became the sixth major-party candidate to qualify for Colorado’s March 3 presidential primary, which falls on Super Tuesday, when 13 other states will vote.

Tiegen, of Fountain, said he Colorado’s robust economy and Trump’s efforts to reform the VA system can help the incumbent overcome low approval ratings among voters in a state that hasn’t voted for a GOP presidential nominee in the last three elections.

“More benefits are coming through a lot faster,” Tiegen told reporters after election officials stamped in the paperwork.

A spokesman for the Colorado Democrats scoffed at the suggestion Trump has a chance in the state.

“Colorado’s economy has been booming for years under Democratic governors and Democratic leadership at the General Assembly — and that’s in spite of Donald Trump, not because of him,” said David Pourshoushtari in a statement.