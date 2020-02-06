Fresh off his impeachment acquittal this week, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Colorado Springs later this month, his campaign announced Thursday.
The president will host a "Keep America Great" rally at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venteucci Blvd, which holds about 8,500 for concerts.
"The Trump economy continues to soar with Colorado having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the entire nation and nearly 181,000 jobs added since President Trump's election," said Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, in a release.
"President Trump looks forward to returning to Colorado to speak directly to the men and women working to Keep America Great alongside him."
Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are first come, first served and are available at www.donaldjtrump.com/events.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a staunch Trump ally, plans to appear with the president at the event, a campaign spokesman told Colorado Politics.
The Republican "is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to 50,000 Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more," Gardner spokesman Jerrod Dobkin said in a statement.
Gardner, who endorsed Trump's reelection a year ago last Thursday, faces a tough reelection battle in November, in part because of his aligning himself with Trump in a state that took a sharp turn to the left in the 2018 midterms.
Democrat Hillary Clinton took Colorado with 48% of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.
Colorado Democratic Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari released a statement in response to the announcement saying Trump's unpopularity in Colorado will cost Gardner.
"We rejected Trump in 2016, and we'll reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box this November," the statement said.
Trump's visit will come less than two weeks before Colorado's March 3 presidential primary.
The Republican ballot includes five Trump challengers, including former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh.
The Gazette's Lisa Walton contributed to this article.