President Trump alleged that the protesters that have taken to the streets in dozens of cities across the country are "organized groups" and have no connection to those mourning the death of George Floyd.
Protests have raged across the country for the last four nights in response to the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday.
"These are 'Organized Groups' that have nothing to do with George Floyd," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "Sad!"
"The professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd," he said in a tweet moments before. "They were just there to cause trouble. The [Secret Service] handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???"
Protests took place outside the White House on Friday night and into Saturday morning, leading to Secret Service members using riot gear to protect themselves. Earlier in the evening, the White House was placed on lockdown after protesters knocked down barricades in front of the complex. The lockdown was lifted after the scene had calmed down.
Floyd died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by placing his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Monday.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's detainment were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.