Colorado — which went for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by 4.9 percentage points in 2016 — is being eyed by the president's campaign manager as flippable in 2020.
That's Colorado, where Democrats won every statewide office and control of the legislature last year. Colorado, where a Democratic political newcomer (Jason Crow) ousted a five-term Republican congressman (Mike Coffman) in the once-securely GOP Denver suburbs.
Still, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale sees Colorado as one of a few states Trump lost in 2016 but could capture next year.
Trump's re-election campaign is focused on winning again in some key battleground states that helped deliver the Electoral College to him despite his losing the popular vote, Parscale told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. But the campaign also has ambitions elsewhere.
"Obviously we have to go back and win Michigan again, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin," he said. "We plan on also being in Minnesota very soon. I think New Mexico is in play in 2020. I think New Hampshire, I think we continue to grow the map. I think Nevada, you know, even Colorado. And so those are states we did not win in 2016 that I think are open for 2020."
That view suggests that once again, Coloradans are likely to see visits by Trump and his Democratic rivals in coming months.
The president already is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on May 30.
But CNN politics analyst Chris Cillizza suggests that before Team Trump tries to expand the playing field, it had better beef up its zone defense in states that it narrowly won last time.
"Trump won the White House due to, essentially, three states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan," he writes. " ... According to a Gallup state-by-state polling, just 42% in all three states approved of the job Trump was doing as of late February," versus 45% approval nationwide.
Meanwhile, in Colorado, Gallup puts Trump's approval ratings at 39%, Cillizza notes.