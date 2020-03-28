President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Colorado, allowing additional federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release Saturday that the declaration ensures that the state "can be on a level playing field with other states that already have this status like New York and Washington when it comes to federal disaster funding and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.”
According to the release, "Colorado is one of the states with the highest presence of COVID-19 on a per-capita basis, with a unique situation unfolding in our mountain communities. Colorado continues facing a shortage of resources in addressing this pandemic."
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Colorado jumped by 13 Saturday for a total of 44 deaths, while more than 2,060 people have tested positive, state public health officials said.
“Now more than ever, it’s important that Coloradans stay home whenever possible," Polis said.
