The Trump administration's move barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals "puts health care at risk for four million patients and keeps women from receiving information about all of their health care options," according to a statement from the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
The final rule released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department also would prohibit federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same locations as abortion providers, and require stricter financial separation. Clinic staff would still be permitted to discuss abortion with clients.
The new policy is certain to be challenged in court.
"The gag rule is unacceptable," Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in a statement. "Birth Control is health care. Cancer screenings are health care. Reproductive health care is health care, and health care is a human right. And this gag rule threatens access to care for millions of people across the country. Here at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, our doors are open and we will continue to provide high-quality health care to our patients across our region, no matter what."
The move was decried by women's groups and praised by religious conservatives.
Abortion is a legal medical procedure, but federal laws prohibit the use of taxpayer funds to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman.
"The administration has put health care providers in an impossible position: withhold information from their patients or get pushed out of a program designed to ensure that people struggling to make ends meet can still access birth control, STI testing and treatment, lifesaving cancer screenings, and other essential reproductive health care," says a news release from the local Planned Parenthood affiliate.
Across the country, Planned Parenthood serves 41 percent of the 4 million people who rely on the Title X program, the release says. Colorado has Colorado has 50,280 Title X patients.
"The rule also imposes cost prohibitive and unnecessary 'physical separation' requirements on health centers that also provide abortion in an effort to stop Planned Parenthood from participating in Title X," the release says. "These requirements could include forcing health centers to build separate entrances and exits, construct whole new health centers, or hire a whole second staff of doctors, nurses, and administrative staff. None of these requirements contribute to the health of patients."
The local Planned Parenthood affiliate also called the new rule an attack on low-income families and people of color, who represent the majority of patients in the Title X program.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican, said in a statement that the rule "will restore the program's efficiency and integrity."
His statement says: "I applaud President Trump and Secretary Azar for their tireless efforts to revise the outdated Title X regulations to ensure tax dollars are used for family planning. This new rule will restore the program's efficiency and integrity and provide protection for victims of sexual assault. It provides a bright line of separation between abortion services and family planning by directing tax dollars to entities that provide healthcare to women but do not perform abortions, ending the illegitimate use of Title X grant money as a slush fund for abortion providers. Last year, many of my colleagues in the House and I requested a revision of these regulations. I'm very pleased with the new rule that will protect the program, protect the recipients, and protect the consciences of the taxpayers who fund it."
