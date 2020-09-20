CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was killed after his semi truck rolled off the edge of the road on Monarch Pass late Saturday, Colorado State Troopers said early Sunday.
Troopers say the 43-year-old driver was near the summit of the mountain pass, at 11,312 feet, when he missed a curve in the road and went off the highway. The truck’s fuel tanks leaked into a nearby river.
The driver died at the scene. As of Sunday morning, he has not been publicly identified.
