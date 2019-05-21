A semi driver accused of pointing a handgun at another driver Monday night on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock was nabbed near downtown Colorado Springs, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
James Wesley Abney, 37, allegedly pulled a gun on the other driver "after a possible traffic altercation," the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to I-25 at mile marker 184 about 11 p.m., but Abney had fled.
The Colorado State Patrol stopped Abney on I-25 near Uintah Street, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.
He remained in Douglas County jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond, inmate records showed.