James Wesley Abney. (Courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.)
A semi driver accused of pointing a handgun at another driver Monday night on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock was nabbed near downtown Colorado Springs, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

James Wesley Abney, 37, allegedly pulled a gun on the other driver "after a possible traffic altercation," the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to I-25 at mile marker 184 about 11 p.m., but Abney had fled.

The Colorado State Patrol stopped Abney on I-25 near Uintah Street, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.

He remained in Douglas County jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond, inmate records showed.

