GOLDEN — The 1993 GMC pickup that slammed into Angela Wimmer – killing her – had no significant mechanical issues before smashing into her Mazda at a red light, where she’d been sitting still for 18 seconds.
Those details emerged Thursday during the second day of testimony in the trial of Todd Grudznske, who faces 13 separate counts – including first-degree murder – in the crash that killed Wimmer last Sept. 13 at the intersection of Kipling Street and Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.
Grudznske, a 47-year-old tree trimmer, was at the wheel of the pickup after stops at three bars – where he allegedly drank a total of nine shots of hard liquor and four beers.
