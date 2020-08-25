A camper and pickup were fished out of the Arkansas River on Monday after the they drove off U.S. Highway 50 near Coaldale on Sunday and tumbled into the water, according to the state Department of Parks and Wildlife.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the call around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after Christopher Livingston, 46, drove into the river. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and had no serious injuries, according to trooper Josh Lewis.
Park Manager Tom Waters and his crew removed the vehicle from the water Monday morning as fuel from the truck started to drain into the river, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Colorado Wildfires | A look at the fires burning in the state, including Grizzly Creek fire flare up
"It's a fairly common rescue activity," the agency tweeted out.
But heavier equipment was needed to rescue the trailer. The proper equipment wasn't available until Monday afternoon. That's when a crane was brought in to hoist the RV out of the river.
Definitely NOT catch-and-release on this species. Watch as a camper is hauled from. The Arkansas River late Monday. @COParksWildlife's Tom Waters, park ranger @AHRA_CPW, and his team helped with the recovery. pic.twitter.com/TWZaXL9Ie5— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 25, 2020
Click here for more public safety news.