A group of thieves took advantage of a garage left open overnight in north Colorado Springs, stealing a car, purse and other valuables, police say.
Just before 1:30 a.m., the robbers entered the garage in the 10300 block of Rifle Falls Way and nabbed the keys to a truck, a purse from another car and other items. They drove off in the truck and were not found by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.