Colorado Springs firefighters doused a truck fire that broke out on the on-ramp for northbound Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire department's Engine 3 responded the fire, which burned sometime around 5:15 p.m., and caused police to block off access to northbound I-25 from West Cimarron Street.
That involved closing two left turning lanes on eastbound Cimarron, as well as one right turning lane for drivers heading west.
#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 3 is on scene of a vehicle fire on the North bound I25 and Cimarron St. Engine 3 was able to gain control of the fire quickly with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/8a7juUslbE— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 12, 2021
#ColoradoSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/dOmn3Wm3Nk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 12, 2021
The incident took place just west of Weidner Field.
Update, NB I-25 entrance ramp from Cimarron is open.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) August 11, 2021
Firefighters quickly subdued the fire, lifting those closures at around 6 p.m. Police said no one was injured in the incident.