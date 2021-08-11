Colorado Springs firefighters doused a truck fire that broke out on the on-ramp for northbound Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department's Engine 3 responded the fire, which burned sometime around 5:15 p.m., and caused police to block off access to northbound I-25 from West Cimarron Street.

That involved closing two left turning lanes on eastbound Cimarron, as well as one right turning lane for drivers heading west.

The incident took place just west of Weidner Field.

Firefighters quickly subdued the fire, lifting those closures at around 6 p.m. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

