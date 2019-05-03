Prosecutors filed 40 charges against the Texas truck driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed four people and injured at least 10 others on Interstate 70 west of Denver last week.
District Attorney Pete Weir announced the charges Friday morning ahead of a 10 a.m. court hearing for Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos where he will be advised of the charges against him.
The charges include:
- Four counts of vehicular homicide-reckless
- Six counts of first-degree assault
- 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault
The 23-year-old Houston man was initially arrested on four counts of vehicular homicide related to the crash that happened late in the afternoon April 25 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It involved a total of 28 vehicles, which included four semi-trucks and 24 passenger vehicles.