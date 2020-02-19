Men and women who used to be on the front lines of war or behind the battle scenes in military service can be found teaching in classrooms across Colorado, after being trained through the Troops to Teachers Colorado program.
Anyone interested in learning more about the program that retools and builds new skills for a career in K-12 education is invited to attend a free “Teach as a Second Career” seminar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, in Colorado Springs. A networking event will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will explain the Troops to Teachers program and Colorado licensing requirements and foster conversations between service members and local school districts, teacher prep programs and Troops to Teacher alumni.
Jobs in the field of education are plentiful as Colorado is experiencing a teacher shortage, particularly in rural schools and in difficult-to-teach subjects such as special education, math and science, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
Every year, thousands of educator jobs become available statewide, some of them filled with long-term substitute teachers or by shuffling teachers. But many positions go unfilled, Colorado Department of Education statistics show.
Of the 7,773 teaching positions that needed to be filled for the 2018-2019 academic year, for example, 264, or 3%, remained open for the school year and 933, or 12%, were filled through a shortage mechanism.
Another 1,777 special service professional positions were available in that year, with 9% remaining unfilled.
The Colorado Department of Education administers Troops to Teachers through a Department of Defense grant. The program helps service members transition to careers as K-12 teachers by advising them on how to navigate the licensing pathway. It also provides employment referral and placement assistance.
Since the program began in 1994, more than 25,000 eligible veterans nationwide have become teachers.
The event is free, but attendees are requested to register at
https://educatoreffectiveness.wufoo.com/forms/zl9finj13qol9r/.