A trooper narrowly avoided injury after his car was hit during a crash investigation early Friday morning.
Colorado State Patrol says the trooper had stopped on I-25 to assist with a three-car collision near the MLK Bypass (exit 139) when a Jeep passing the scene slid out and collided with the cruiser. The Jeep also hit a semi-truck before coming to a stop.
The trooper was out of the vehicle when it was hit and was not hurt. A spokesperson with State Patrol says no one involved in the first or second crash was injured.