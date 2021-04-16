Police lights (copy)

A trooper narrowly avoided injury after his car was hit during a crash investigation early Friday morning.

Colorado State Patrol says the trooper had stopped on I-25 to assist with a three-car collision near the MLK Bypass (exit 139) when a Jeep passing the scene slid out and collided with the cruiser. The Jeep also hit a semi-truck before coming to a stop.

The trooper was out of the vehicle when it was hit and was not hurt. A spokesperson with State Patrol says no one involved in the first or second crash was injured.

