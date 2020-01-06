Wrap up the giving season this week at the last scheduled event for the year's Empty Stocking Fund drive, which benefits local businesses and organizations in Colorado Springs.

Trivia Night is scheduled to be at FH Beerworks East Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. It's free to participate in the fun and proceeds from the night will go toward the fund.

The Empty Stocking Fund is organized by the Gazette-El Pomar Foundation to provide resources for local health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak region on the front lines of helping people in crisis and assisting others in attaining self-sufficiency.

So far, the campaign has raised nearly $698,000, according to Gazette Charities executive director Deb Mahan. The finale for this year's fund is Jan. 17.

Click here for more information about Trivia Night and click here to donate and learn more about the Empty Stocking Fund.