A trio of robbers hit two convenience stores and pistol-whipped a person early Saturday in east Colorado Springs, police said.

Just after 3:45 a.m., three armed men stole cigarettes and money from the clerk 7-Eleven 3877 Astrozon Blvd. About 20 minutes later, a person in the 4800 block Ridenour Drive was pistol-whipped and mugged by three men of the same description. The trio then reportedly looted another 7-Eleven at 1426 N. Academy Blvd.

Police were unable to find the criminals.

The person assaulted by the men suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment, police said.

