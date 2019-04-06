A trio of robbers hit two convenience stores and pistol-whipped a person early Saturday in east Colorado Springs, police said.
Just after 3:45 a.m., three armed men stole cigarettes and money from the clerk 7-Eleven 3877 Astrozon Blvd. About 20 minutes later, a person in the 4800 block Ridenour Drive was pistol-whipped and mugged by three men of the same description. The trio then reportedly looted another 7-Eleven at 1426 N. Academy Blvd.
Police were unable to find the criminals.
The person assaulted by the men suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment, police said.