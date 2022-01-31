A 34-year-old Trinidad woman was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near the New Mexico border, Colorado State Patrol said.

The woman was possibly speeding when she lost control of her 1990 Buick LeSabre on a curve between mile markers No. 1 and 2 on north I-25, State Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m.

State Patrol said the driver, who was not identified, failed to negotiate a left curve.

"Tire marks indicate that the driver braked and steered the vehicle hard to the left, losing control," State Patrol said in a report. "The vehicle traveled into the center median where it began to roll over. The vehicle rolled through the median, over a guardrail and into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its wheels."

The driver was found partially ejected out of the driver's window and unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424; the case number is 2D220204.