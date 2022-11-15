The man accused of killing Samantha Morgan, a Colorado Springs mother of three, in 2020 is now set for a jury trial nearly three years following her death.

Billy Torrez appeared in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday for a disposition hearing where his attorney Cindy Hyatt informed the court Torrez would reenter a plea of not guilty on all charges relating to the death of Morgan.

Torrez's jury trial is scheduled to begin April 10.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details how witnesses of the shooting on May 29, 2020, told police they were hanging out in cars at an apartment complex parking lot when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Torrez, demanded money from the group of people in the parking lot; he walked off but returned about 10 minutes later and shot 36-year-old Morgan three times, arrest records said.

The arrest record claims that the monetary dispute stemmed from a drug deal where Morgan and her friends ripped off Torrez's girlfriend.

Torrez wouldn't be arrested in the death of Morgan until August 2021, over a year after she was shot and killed.

Torrez was originally scheduled to go to trial earlier this year on June 6, but chose to revoke his not guilty pleas before reentering them on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, Torrez is facing 20 charges related to the shooting of Morgan including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Torrez will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

In addition to charges stemming from Morgan's death, Torrez is facing an unrelated weapon possession charge from 2021. Court records also show that in 2015 Torrez was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

Torrez is being held in El Paso County jail without the possibility of bond, and will appear next in court on Feb. 28 for his pre-trial readiness conference.