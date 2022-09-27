The man accused of killing two men at the Colorado Springs Elks Lodge in September of 2021, Lamar Taylor, appeared in 4th Judicial Court on Tuesday to enter a plea, and to have a jury trial set.

Taylor, 44, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday, and Judge Marcus Henson scheduled for his jury trial to begin on Feb. 27.

Initially, Taylor, who is accused of having shot and killed Elks Lodge managers Kevin Patterson, 62, and James Love, 58, had already entered a not-guilty plea last January and was scheduled for a jury trial to begin on Sept. 19. However, during Taylor's pretrial readiness conference earlier this month, the jury trial scheduled for September was vacated, according to court records.

Taylor's defense attorney Nicholas Rogers told the court on Tuesday that he is still in the process of acquiring evidence for the jury trial and preferably would want even more time before reentering a plea, but that the court required his client to submit a plea.

Taylor is accused of nine felonies for the Sept. 9, 2021, shootings at the Elks Lodge the most serious of which are two counts of first-degree murder.

What was said during the meeting on Sept. 9 that precipitated the murders is under question, authorities said in December.

In arrest papers filed in September, police said the meeting was generally about a sign for Taylor’s catering business, which also operated out of the Elks Lodge building, being taken down, but indicated in December there were “some variations” in descriptions of the meeting and its subject matter.

Following the shooting, Taylor fled Colorado before he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Florida on Sept. 17, 2021.

Taylor will appear in court next on Oct. 11, for Henson's ruling on if a piece of video evidence of the shooting that has been slowed down can be admissible as evidence for trial.

Taylor's jury trial will be one of five 4th District homicide jury trials scheduled for the first two months of 2023. Marco Barcelo, Douglas Hawkins, Dane Kallungi, Ryan Sabin and Taylor all have jury trials scheduled in January or February.

Taylor is being held without bond in El Paso County jail.