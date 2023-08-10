After more than three years, the man charged in the 2020 shooting death of Samantha Morgan, 36, is prepared to face trial despite a fourth request for a continuance from his attorneys.

Billy Joe Torrez is accused of killing Morgan on May 29, 2020, in Colorado Springs in what law enforcement called a drug deal gone bad.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, witnesses told police they were hanging out in cars at an apartment complex parking lot when a man, later identified as Torrez, demanded money from the group of people in the parking lot. He walked off but returned about 10 minutes later and shot Morgan three times, according to arrest records.

Investigators say the monetary dispute stemmed from a drug deal in which Morgan and her friends ripped off Torrez's girlfriend.

Torrez wouldn't be arrested in Morgan's death until August 2021, over a year after she was shot and killed.

Since Torrez's arrest, his trial has been continued three times at the request of his defense attorneys. On Thursday, they requested a fourth continuance because the lead defense attorney, Cindy Hyatt, is sick.

The continuance was discussed at a hearing on Monday when Hyatt told the court that in her current state she would not be able to adequately represent her client, nor have enough time to properly prepare for a trial, which was scheduled to begin Aug. 14.

At Monday's hearing the prosecution objected to any additional delays and said another continuance would be a "tremendous prejudice" to the prosecution.

On Thursday, Judge Eric Bentley said that if the court went ahead with the trial next week Torrez's representation would be "significantly compromised" and the court would risk any potential conviction being overturned because of ineffective assistance of counsel. However, Bentley also said that it was "of the upmost importance to the court" to not have another delay in Torrez's trial, and that if he were to grant a significant continuance the prosecution's next available date for a trial wasn't until January, approaching four years from Morgan's death.

Bentley also said he had been made aware that Morgan's family objected to another continuance.

To balance the wishes of both parties, Bentley granted a one-week continuance. Torrez is now scheduled to begin trial on Aug. 21.

Torrez also requested a conflict hearing with Bentley. Conflict hearings are closed to the public to allow defendants to privately express concerns about their representation to a judge to see if new attorneys can be appointed.

The conflict hearing lasted about 45 minutes, and afterward Bentley said he found no conflict. Near the end of Thursday's hearing Bentley said there is a possibility Torrez may request an additional conflict hearing before the start of his trial.

According to court records, Torrez faces 20 charges related to the fatal shooting of Morgan including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Torrez would be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

In addition to charges stemming from Morgan's death, Torrez faces an unrelated weapon possession charge from 2021. Court records also show that in 2015 Torrez was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

He remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond.