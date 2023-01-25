The jury trial for the Colorado Springs couple accused of allowing their 15-month-old child to die of a fentanyl overdose is set to begin in less than two weeks.

Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder, 36, and 29-year-old Kira Lee Davison, who was previously using the last name Villalba, are charged with child abuse causing death in the overdose of their son Cairo Astacio, who died in November 2021.

At a pretrial readiness conference on Wednesday, attorneys representing Davison and Ottenwalder said they were ready for trial, now scheduled to begin Feb. 6, despite some hesitation from the attorneys.

Will Cook, a defense attorney representing Ottenwalder, expressed concern over lab testing not being complete on certain evidence, including a baby bottle that was found at the scene the night Astacio died. Defense attorney Jason Tiplitz is representing Davison.

The trial for Ottenwalder and Davison in a separate case, in which both are accused of providing fentanyl to a 13-year-old girl who overdosed twice, has been delayed.

The second jury trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 13, but because of concerns over the two trials overlapping, as well as Cook declaring not ready on behalf of Ottenwalder, the trial date was rescheduled for July 17.

Both Ottenwalder and Davison face two counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, controlled substance distribution to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are being held in the El Paso County jail.