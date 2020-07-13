The trial for the second defendant in the killing two Coronado High School students will be postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge ruled Monday.

Jury selection for the trial of Marco Garcia-Bravo, who previously faced the death penalty for his involvement in the fatal March 2017 shootings, will begin September 16, said 4th Judicial District Judge David Shakes.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

“These are unusual times,” Shakes said. “This trial would require an exceptionally large (jury pool) … far in excess of the capability in our jury assembly room with the social distancing rules in place.”

The court inquired about alternate facilities, including the City Auditorium, Palmer High School’s auditorium and Centennial Hall, though the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said those locations were not acceptable due to security concerns, Shakes said.

Garcia-Bravo, of Colorado Springs, is charged as one of two shooters in the gang plot that led to the killings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts, including kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Cano-Partida and Greer were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to a remote area near Fountain, and forced to kneel for execution-style shootings, authorities say. Garcia-Bravo was among 10 people arrested in the plot.

Authorities say Cano-Partida — allegedly suspected by conspirators of furnishing information to a rival gang — was the intended target and Greer was killed because he was with her on the night she was abducted.

The other person identified as a shooter, Diego Chacon, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison under terms of his plea deal.