A judge delayed trial Tuesday for a woman whose Colorado Springs daycare was shut down last year when authorities found more than two dozen toddlers hidden behind a false wall.
Carla Faith is among the cases postponed due to the latest courthouse closures amid the continuing spread and rising cases of coronavirus across the county.
The former daycare owner is scheduled to be tried, alongside two of her employees, Christina Swauger and Katelynne Nelson, on Feb. 22, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Gregory Werner ruled.
It’s uncertain whether they will proceed on that date because of the several other trials postponed due to courthouse closures.
All three defendants face 26 counts of child abuse alleging recklessness, but without injury — misdemeanors — after authorities found a stairwell leading to a basement that held 26 children, all under the age of 2, in November 2019.
Tuesday’s extension of the trial comes more than a year after Colorado Department of Human Services and police shut down three day cares associated with Faith.
Court papers say authorities arrived at Faith’s licensed center, Play Mountain Place, and felt the wall move after bumping into it. A police officer moved a potted plant and saw a small seam marking the false wall. In the unfinished basement, authorities found many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweating and thirsty, the affidavit stated.
State law for licensed centers requires a ratio of one staff member to five 2-year-olds.
Faith and Swauger were also charged with attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, according to court papers.
The trial for a third employee, Valerie Fresquez, is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021. She faces one count of child abuse without injury, a misdemeanor, court records show.