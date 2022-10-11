A judge has determined a woman can stand trial in the death of her 4-year-old daughter from ingesting fentanyl.

Judge Chad Miller on Tuesday decided there was sufficient evidence for Emma Staton to stand trial in Acelynn Staton-Contreras' death, but lowered Staton's bond in the process.

During the preliminary hearing, Miller heard testimony that on July 12, Acelynn accidentally ingested Staton's fentanyl.

Two detectives with the Fountain Police Department testified that Staton knew her daughter had ingested the drug as 9 that night, but didn't take her to the hospital for three hours, instead administering two doses of Narcan.

Testimony was heard from FPD Detective Michael Bixby that at 11:11 p.m., Staton called 911 before quickly hanging up. Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office 20 minutes later arrived at her home to investigate the call, and Staton told them everything was OK.

An hour later, Staton and a friend attempted to drive Acelynn to the hospital, but her condition "worsened significantly" and the pair pulled over and called 911, according to Bixby.

Staton-Contreras was pronounced dead at a gas station in Fountain after life-saving measures were attempted by police at the scene.

Follow-up investigation found upward of 40 fentanyl pills and methamphetamines in the car Staton was in, Bixby testified.

Prosecuting attorney Rachael Powell argued that the delay in taking Acelynn to the hospital or calling 911 showed negligence that ultimately resulted in her death.

Defense attorney David Lipka didn't argue against the testimony provided by detectives, instead emphasizing that Staton loved her daughter, and saying this was a tragic accident.

Miller had both charges of child abuse resulting in death and unlawful possession of a controlled substance bound over for trial. If found guilty of child abuse causing death, Staton could face eight to 24 years in prison.

The major points of argument Tuesday were over Staton's bond, which was set at $500,000 on her arrest. Lipka argued the bond was unreasonably high since she was neither a flight risk to the court nor a danger to the community as a victim of drug addiction, rather than a drug dealer.

"It's important to separate dealers from those who are addicted," Lipka told the court.

Powell argued that due to the potential penalty of the charges, Staton would be a flight risk, and that the nature of a child dying in the case is cause for an elevated bond.

Several members of the child's family spoke to the court on the issue of bond, some in favor of Staton and others against.

"She deserves to remain behind bars," one womansaid over the court's WebEx virtual conferencing system.

"I have no doubt Emma (Staton) will do what she needs to do to be successful if released," another woman said over WebEx.

During the bond argument, some people on WebEx could be heard interrupting the court proceedings and Miller himself stated people were using the chat feature "inappropriately" before shutting it down.

"This is bulls---," one woman could be heard yelling before she was removed from the virtual courtroom.

After hearing from all parties, Miller stated that the $500,000 bond being 10 times higher than a traditional $50,000 bond for a Class 2 felony was "highly unusual" and "extreme," but added the nature of the case called for an elevated bond.

Miller then decided to lower the bond to $150,000. Lipka noted he believed it was "likely" that Staton would be able to post the new bond.

Miller also addressed the court outbursts and stated that if it continues in future proceedings, he will forbid the use of WebEx moving forward.

A review hearing is set for Staton Oct. 19, but only if Staton posts bond. Otherwise she will return to court Nov. 9, when Staton could potentially enter a plea and a jury trial date could be set.