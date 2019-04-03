The Florissant man accused of bludgeoning his fiancee with a baseball bat and burning her body on his Teller County ranch is expected to enter a plea Friday.
If Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty, he is likely to be scheduled for trial on first-degree murder charges in the Thanksgiving Day disappearance and apparent murder of Kelsey Berreth, the mother of his toddler daughter.
Frazee, 32, is due to appear at 8:30 a.m. before Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells in Cripple Creek. He appeared before the same judge Thursday as part of a custody battle over the couple's daughter, who remains in the temporary custody of Berreth's relatives.
No changes to the girl's custody arrangements came at the hearing, which was closed to the public, a state court spokesman said.
The judge on Friday could take up a motion by ABC News seeking the release of exhibits introduced at Frazee’s evidentiary hearing in February, including an audio recording of him discussing his fiancee's disappearance with a Woodland Park police officer.
Another possible topic for Friday’s hearing involves a request by prosecutors to bar the public release of Teller County Department of Human Services records involving Frazee and others.
What those records detail is unclear, but they could relate to Frazee’s allegations that Berreth had been abusive toward their 14-month-old daughter.
The records include “extensive interviews documenting statements made by the defendant and witnesses in this case,” prosecutors said in a motion. Authorities at a key evidentiary hearing in February said they had no reason to believe the child was harmed by Berreth.
Berreth, 29, went missing on Thanksgiving Day, and although her body hasn’t been found, authorities say they have reason to believe she was slain in her Woodland Park condominium.
During a search of Frazee's home, authorities later found half-completed forms seeking custody of the couple's daughter, hinting at a possible motive.
An Idaho nurse identified as Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, told police that Frazee confessed to her he was responsible for the woman's death.
The woman said Frazee admitted beating Berreth with a baseball bat inside her Woodland Park condominium before rushing to be at a family meal with his mother and brother. Kenney said he instructed her to drive from Idaho and clean up Berreth's condo afterward, and that she watched him burn Berreth’s body at his ranch.
Kenney also told authorities that Frazee enlisted her in a cover up in which she agreed to drive back to Idaho with Berreth’s cellphone in a bid to make it look like she had left town. She pleaded guilty in January to evidence tampering under a deal that secured her testimony against Frazee.
Under terms of her plea bargain, Kenney faces up to 18 months in prison at the conclusion of the case against Frazee.