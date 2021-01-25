PUEBLO — A trial years in the making that has been delayed multiple times is scheduled to start Monday.
The trial for Donthe Lucas is set to start on Monday. Lucas was the boyfriend of Kelsie Schelling in February of 2013 when she was reported missing. Schelling was pregnant at the time and reportedly traveling from Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about her pregnancy. To date, the body of Schelling has yet to be found. Lucas was arrested in December of 2017 while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge. Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case in August 2018.
11 News has kept in touch with the mother of Schelling. For years Laura Saxton has been waiting for the trial to start against the man accused of killing her child and unborn grandchild. 11 News spoke to Saxton in December when the Jan. 25 trial date was originally scheduled.
“I’ve been through so many different types of hell the last almost eight years, and I know that this is going to be just a different type on a different level. You know, it’s something that has to be done and needs to be taken care of, so no matter how hard or difficult it is we just have to push through it,” said Saxton.