An El Paso County jury on Thursday convicted a 23-year-old Colorado Springs man of second-degree murder in a May shooting.
Austin Wayne Boyd faces 16 to 48 years in prison in the slaying of 22-year-old Dionte Harris. He was acquitted of first-degree murder.
“We are grateful to this jury for their time and thoughtful consideration,” lead prosecutor Brien Cecil said in a statement. “I believe this verdict brings a measure of justice to the family.”
Fourth Judicial District Judge Timothy J. Schutz is set to impose sentencing at 9 a.m. Nov. 15.
Harris, an Army veteran, was gunned down at the Regal Estates apartments, 105. S. Academy Blvd.
Also charged with first-degree murder were Cortez Lee-Read, 24, who has been found incompetent for trial and is receiving mental health treatment, and Lakela Brasfield, 25, who was sentenced in April to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.