A Colorado Springs man accused of barging into his estranged wife’s townhouse and fatally shooting her after stabbing her mother to death is set to face a jury in November.
A judge Monday scheduled a two-week trial beginning Nov. 30 for Timothy Ray Scott Jr., who faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the March 2020 slayings of his mother-in-law, Tamara Dunn, and her daughter, Ann Jolynne Page Scott, 29.
The two were attacked in Ann Scott’s townhouse on the city's northeast side weeks after the woman, also known as Annie Clark, had filed for divorce, complaining of abuse by her husband. That triggered a mandatory restraining order against the defendant, which was in place during the attacks.
Mother stabbed 16 times, daughter shot by estranged husband in double-murder in northeast Colorado Springs, police testify
The trial setting means the case is back on track after more than a yearlong delay related to the coronavirus pandemic, including snags with remote visitation equipment that made it difficult for the defendant to communicate with his attorney, which became the subject of multiple hearings as necessary proceedings were postponed.
Scott's case was among thousands affected by the pandemic, which shut down many local court functions for months at a time. The El Paso County courts are on course to return to "normal" or "near-normal" by July, the chief judge said last month, albeit with a historic backlog of postponed cases expected to breed a new wave of litigation over court deadlines.
Fourth Judicial District Judge G. David Miller ruled in March that evidence against Scott was persuasive enough to merit a trial.
Dunn, 59, was found stabbed 16 times at the base of the stairs, and her daughter was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound in the face fired from close range, authorities said. An autopsy found that Ann Scott also had abrasions on her back, consistent with a neighbor’s security camera footage showing a man dragging her into her townhouse after she had run out trying to escape.
The older woman was on a monthlong leave of absence from Progressive Insurance, where she told her employers she needed to help protect her daughter from an abusive relationship with her estranged husband, a police detective testified in March.