A trial date has been set for the last defendant facing charges in a gang plot that led to the killings of two Coronado High School students.
Marco Garcia-Bravo, 22, one of two alleged shooters in the March 2017 slayings of Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15, will face trial July 8, said Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Diego Chacon, 20, pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to two counts of second-degree murder. He will be sentenced to 65 years in prison under his deal, which doesn’t require him to testify against Garcia-Bravo.
In admitting his crimes, Chacon didn’t identify the second shooter, saying that after shooting Partida, he “passed off the gun to another individual,” who then shot Greer.
Chacon and Garcia-Bravo are reputed members of a Sureños-linked street gang. The teens were abducted at gunpoint from an apartment in Colorado Springs and driven to a dirt road outside Fountain, where they were shot at point-blank range.
Ten people were charged in the case, accused of playing a role to assist or help cover up. Of the five people charged with first-degree murder, only Garcia-Bravo faces pending charges. The others have pleaded guilty to lesser offenses and await sentencing.