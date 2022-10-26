An El Paso County judge on Wednesday set a 2023 trial date for David Mitchell, the man accused of killing his wife and driving her body to the county jail before turning himself in.

Mitchell, 51, is scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 6. He has entered a not guilty plea to the single charge of first-degree murder that he faces.

However, Mitchell's attorney, David Donnelly, told Judge Erin Sokol that he was still in talks over a potential plea agreement with the prosecution.

Donnelly suggested that a new plea hearing and sentencing date could be scheduled in the coming weeks.

If no plea deal comes to fruition, Mitchell will return to court next on Dec. 21 for a motions hearing.

Mitchell is accused of killing his estranged wife, Melody Horton, after disputes over money caused him to be "stressed," according to an affidavit.

On June 24, Mitchell picked up Horton, 44, under the ruse of taking her to pay off their phone bill together, the affidavit said. Instead, moments after picking her up in his car, Mitchell shot her several times, killing her, according to police reports.

Mitchell then drove himself and Horton's body to the El Paso County jail, where he initially planned to kill himself in the parking lot to ensure their bodies would be found, according to the affidavit.

However, when Mitchell arrived he decided to walk inside the jail and turn himself in, reports said. Police records indicate Mitchell told deputies he "could not muster the courage to shoot himself."

Mitchell remains in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond. If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, Mitchell will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.