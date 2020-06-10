A woman accused of hiding more than two dozen toddlers behind a false wall in the basement of her unlicensed Colorado Springs day care is scheduled to go on trial in October.
Carla Marie Faith, 58, was arrested on 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse alleging recklessness, but without injury, and attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, after authorities found a stairwell leading to a basement that held 26 children, all under the age of 2, and two adults last November.
Faith was also charged with three counts of operating a child care without a license, all misdemeanors.
A judge Wednesday scheduled trial for Oct. 5. Each child abuse count carries up to a year in jail, records show. Because the counts relate to separate victims, a judge could stack the penalties, meaning she could be sentenced to more than a year.
Wednesday’s hearing comes about seven months after police and Colorado Department of Human Services shut down three day cares associated with Faith.
Court papers say Faith told a Colorado Department of Human Services worker Nov. 13 that no children were at Play Mountain Place, Faith's licensed center, though a mother of a child told the worker she had dropped her child off that morning.
An officer and a DHS worker found a large stack of children’s backpacks in a closet, the affidavit said.
Faith told police she was volunteering to clean the backpacks for a soccer team and denied children were in the house, court papers say.
The officer heard children’s music coming from the basement of Faith’s Victorian home and a child crying. Faith claimed a basement didn’t exist and told the officer that the children were at a park, court papers say.
Another officer arrived and felt the wall move after bumping into it and noticed scrape marks on the wooden floor. The officer moved a potted plant and saw a small seam marking the false wall. In the unfinished basement, authorities found many of the children had soiled or wet diapers, were sweating and thirsty, the affidavit said.
State law for licensed centers requires a ratio of one staff member to five 2-year-olds.
Nineteen parents of the daycare filed a civil suit against Faith weeks later alleging negligence. The 11-page complaint claims Faith was negligent while providing care for their children, resulting in injuries and behavioral issues.
Parents testified before a judge in May and a jury trial in the lawsuit is set for March 2021, records show.
On Wednesday, a judge also scheduled a trial date for former day care worker Katelynne Nelson, 31, who faces charges alleging she was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 26 counts of child abuse. Nelson’s trial is set to begin Oct. 5.
Day care workers, Christina Swauger, 36 and Valerie Fresquez, 24, also face charges alleging child abuse. In addition, Swauger faces one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant. Swauger is set to appear in court on July 17 and Fresquez on July 24, records show.