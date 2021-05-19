Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.