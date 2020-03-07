Colorado Springs police tried for four hours to talk a man down from the top of construction lift in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.
At 9:30 p.m., passersby watched as the man stood, unmoving, on top of a boom lift next to the Antler's Hotel parking garage on Cascade Avenue.
Three hours earlier, a witness said he saw the man walk across the catwalk on the side of the parking structure, which is located across from the Penrose Library, before scaling a portion of the building to reach the lift.
Around 10:30 p.m., witnesses said the man climbed back onto the catwalk. Police used an air cushion and the lift to reach the man, identified as Gerald Kimble.
Kimble was taken to the hospital for evaluation and served a summons for trespassing, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Kimble appeared to be with another man and woman before he climbed onto the lift Saturday night, a witness said. Police confirmed that, during the incident, at least one other person was taken into custody and that they kicked out the window of a police cruiser.
Pikes Peak Avenue was blocked between North Cascade Avenue and North Sierra Madre Street for several hours while police, Colorado Springs and Fort Carson firefighters, as well as hotel security, worked to get the man down.
Dozens of people leaving an event at the Antler's Hotel around 9:30 p.m. had to be re-routed out a small west exit of the garage.