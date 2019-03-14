As the Pikes Peak region breathes a sigh of relief as life is starting to return to normal after a historic bomb cyclone, many residents are left with a lingering question — now what?
For most, it means getting back into regular routines. But for others it might mean calling an insurance agent, asking someone for a ride to pick up a stranded car or trying to figure out what to do with the giant tree in the yard. If this applies to you, here are some next steps.
Abandoned vehicles
Colorado Springs police are asking drivers to retrieve their own vehicles. If your car or truck isn't nearby, they're encouraging residents to check nearby parking lots in case they've been moved. If you still can't find your vehicle and you live in Colorado Springs, call 719-444-7000 to see where its been relocated. For those in El Paso County you'll call 719-520-7100.
Roads are improving. Make plans to retrieve abandoned vehicles. If your vehicle isn’t nearby, check for it at nearby parking lots. If you still can’t locate it call EPSO if it was in the county 719-520-7100. Please don’t call the Communications Center as lines are swamped. Thanks pic.twitter.com/xp14SUk9RS— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 14, 2019
Fallen trees and branches
City Forestry determines what downed trees and branches are in the public right of way. You can either report a tree issue online here, or call several different numbers depending on your issue.
If you need to report trees or branches that are in roadways, call Colorado Springs Public Works at 719-385-7623. If you have trees on structures, call City Forestry at 719-385-5942. And if you have trees or branches on power lines call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.
How do I stay informed for next time?
The Gazette keeps track of Pikes Peak region closures and delays here. It's constantly updated and a great resource to check on the status of schools, government offices, businesses and military bases.
If you're worried how inclement weather is going to impact a flight out of Colorado Springs Airport, you can always check your flight status here.
Wondering about power outages in your neighborhood? Colorado Springs Utilities has a helpful neighborhood map you can view here.