As the Pikes Peak region breathes a sigh of relief as life is starting to return to normal after a historic bomb cyclone, many residents are left with a lingering question — now what?
For most, it means getting back into regular routines. But for others it might mean calling an insurance agent, asking someone for a ride to pick up a stranded car or trying to figure out what to do with the giant tree in the yard. If this applies to you, here are some next steps.
Colorado Springs police are asking drivers to retrieve their vehicles. If your car or truck isn’t nearby, they’re encouraging residents to check nearby parking lots in case they’ve been moved. If you still can’t find your vehicle and you live in Colorado Springs, call 719-444-7000 to see where its been relocated. For those in El Paso County, you’ll call 719-520-7100.
Roads are improving. Make plans to retrieve abandoned vehicles. If your vehicle isn’t nearby, check for it at nearby parking lots. If you still can’t locate it call EPSO if it was in the county 719-520-7100. Please don’t call the Communications Center as lines are swamped. Thanks pic.twitter.com/xp14SUk9RS
City Forestry determines what downed trees and branches are in the public right of way. You can either report a tree issue online here, or call several numbers depending on your issue.
If you need to report trees or branches that are in roadways, call Colorado Springs Public Works at 719-385-7623. If you have trees on structures, call City Forestry at 719-385-5942. And if you have trees or branches on power lines call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.
The Loaf 'N Jug convenience store turned into an emergency shelter for people stranded in Calhan, according to Manny Torres. A Subway sandwich shop is located inside the convenience store, but couldn't open because no Subway associates were available, Torres said in an email to The Gazette. (Courtesy of Manny Torres)
PHOTOS: Reader-submitted images from Colorado's 'bomb cyclone' storm
Roads were closed for extended periods, trees were downed and power outages were common as a 'bomb cyclone' blizzard ripped through the Colorado Springs area and Pikes Peak region on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Gazette readers and public agencies shared their photos from the storm and its aftermath.
The Loaf 'N Jug convenience store turned into an emergency shelter for people stranded in Calhan, according to Manny Torres. A Subway sandwich shop is located inside the convenience store, but couldn't open because no Subway associates were available, Torres said in an email to The Gazette. (Courtesy of Manny Torres)
The view of southbound I-25 just north of the Palmer Divide on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @dcsheriff)
Storm aftermath in El Paso County on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (Via Twitter, @EPCSheriff)
Snow aftermath in northwest Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Conrad Swanson, The Gazette)
Some cars were buried by the snow in the Woodland Park area Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Debbie Kelley, The Gazette)
Some cars were buried by the snow in Woodland Park on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette)
Areas around Woodland Park reported as much as 15 inches of snow. (Debbie Kelley, The Gazette)
Areas around Woodland Park reported as much as 15 inches of snow. (Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette)
Storm scene, including a tipped-over truck. (Courtesy of Nicole Fraga Carpe, Facebook)
Storm scene from Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Courtesy of Alycia Eschler, Facebook)
Storm scene. (Courtesy of Andrea Freygang, Facebook)
Storm scene. (Courtesy of Carrie Fortna Wright, Facebook)
Baptist Road at Desiree Drive. Photo from Gazette reader Todd Ogden.
Todd Ogden
A fallen tree on Baptist Road near Leather Chaps Drive. Photo via Gazette reader Todd Ogden.
Todd Ogden
Southbound I-25 from the Baptist Road overpass. Photo from Gazette reader Todd Ogden.
Todd Ogden
Damage at Ahavah Farm in Peyton. Photo via their Facebook page.
Some of the damage at Ahavah Farm in Peyton. Photo from their Facebook page.
Snow piling up high at the Ahavah Farm in Peyton. Photo from their Facebook page.
Some fallen trees in an east Colorado Springs neighborhood. Photos submitted by John and Mary Hunt.
Fallen trees knocked over by high winds in east Colorado Springs. Photo provided by John and Melissa Hunt.
Melissa Hunt next to one of the trees that fell outside her home. Photo taken by her husband John Hunt.
How do I stay informed for next time?
The Gazette keeps track of Pikes Peak region closures and delays here. It’s constantly updated and a great resource to check on the status of schools, government offices, businesses and military bases.
If you’re worried how inclement weather is going to impact a flight out of Colorado Springs Airport, you can always check your flight status here.
Wondering about power outages in your neighborhood? Colorado Springs Utilities has a helpful neighborhood map you can view here.
