An annual Christmas tree recycling initiative has raised more than $20,000 for area youth programs so far this season, according to a Tuesday news release.

TreeCycle, a yearly post-holiday effort to "reduce tree waste, create mulch and support youth development nonprofits," will continue accepting natural Christmas trees throughout the month of January. The effort is organized by El Paso County in conjunction with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

A minimum donation of $5 is suggested. All donated funds will go directly to participating youth sports and development programs in the Pikes Peak region, according to spokesman Steve Czarnecki.

Program beneficiaries include El Pomar Youth Sports Park, Harrison High School Football, Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse, Ranger Lacrosse and Boy Scout Troops 7, 194, and 268. All the fund recipients volunteer with the program, Czarnecki said.

TreeCycle, which has been turning discarded Christmas trees into mulch and bolstering local youth programs for more than 20 years, will continue accepting trees at Rocky Top Resources for the remainder of the month, the release stated. Trees should be in the same basic condition as when they were purchased, with all stands, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations removed. Only Christmas trees will be accepted.

Rocky Top Resources, located at 1755 E. Las Vegas Street, will be accepting trees from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The landscaping supply store is closed on Sundays as well as Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“The support from the community has been great, and we really appreciate it,” Czarnecki said. “But TreeCycle is still going on. People still have the opportunity to drop off a tree and make a donation.”