The Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at Acacia Park is canceled to ensure the safety of city staff and residents as inclement weather moves into Colorado Springs, the city tweeted.
The city has not rescheduled the event, said spokeswoman Vanessa Zink.
Snow and freezing rain is forecast until 3 p.m., after which snow is likely. Snow is expected to continue through about 1 a.m., with less than an inch of snow expected to accumulate.
the 34th annual Trees of Life tree-lighting ceremony at the Pioneers Museum is still slated for 5 p.m. Numerous trees will be illuminated with white lights to honor loved ones, military and local first responders. For more information, go to http://www.pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/events/treesoflife.