TREE LIGHTING
Caption +

Santa Claus raises his hands in victory after he and Mayor John Suthers with the help of three little helpers finally got the Christmas tree to light up after the third attempt on Saturday November 18, 2017 in Colorado Springs.

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
Show MoreShow Less

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at Acacia Park is canceled to ensure the safety of city staff and residents as inclement weather moves into Colorado Springs, the city tweeted.

The city has not rescheduled the event, said spokeswoman Vanessa Zink.

Snow and freezing rain is forecast until 3 p.m., after which snow is likely. Snow is expected to continue through about 1 a.m., with less than an inch of snow expected to accumulate.

the 34th annual Trees of Life tree-lighting ceremony at the Pioneers Museum is still slated for 5 p.m. Numerous trees will be illuminated with white lights to honor loved ones, military and local first responders. For more information, go to http://www.pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/events/treesoflife.

Forecast: Wintry mix headed for Colorado Springs

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments