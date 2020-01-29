Eight people were treated after a massive fire tore through part of a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning, the same building which was the site of a fire more than six years ago.
The blaze was reported in a 25-story residential building the 11700 block of Wilshire Boulevard a little after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told CBS2.
There were initially unconfirmed reports that people may have been forced to jump out of the building. Aerial footage showed at least one person standing outside a window. However, in a morning briefing, LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan told reporters that there were no jumpers.
