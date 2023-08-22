It’s hard for some people to imagine life without a computer, but the digital divide remains wide for many in the Pikes Peak region who don’t have a computer or internet service, don’t know how to use a device or just aren’t sure they want to venture into the murky domain of technology.

A new Digital Equity Program that’s launching next week aims to link low-income people in the community who want to become computer savvy for personal or business applications with an opportunity to learn.

Digital inclusion is the work of Maria Mendez, who was hired in June for a new position, digital equity program manager, at the Hanifen Employment Center at Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, which is based in Colorado Springs.

“There is a lot of interest,” she said. “A lot of people are really excited that it will be helpful and benefit many in the community, so everyone has what they need for participation in the economy and society.”

The Digital Equity Program kicks off with a presentation at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.

Anyone can learn about the free courses being offered, get introduced to the budget laptop Chromebook and find out if their household income qualifies them for discounted access to high-speed internet service and electronic devices through the Community Economic Defense Fund Affordable Connectivity Program of the Federal Communications Commission.

As the Digital Equity Program rolls out, a traveling lab with 10 Google Chromebooks and four hot spots for internet access will provide public courses and workshops at community centers and organizations primarily in southeast Colorado Springs, where the need is the greatest, Mendez said.

Classes also will be offered at the Hanifen Employment Center at the Marian House campus, which serves homeless and low-income people.

The trainings will be available in Spanish and English, and volunteers are needed for digital literacy instruction, technical support and other work. If interested, email Mendez at [email protected]. People can also sign up for workshops and courses at that email or by calling 719-866-6285.

Each course consists of seven classes covering computer basics — from how to turn on a device to proficiency with emails and internet searches to privacy issues and word processing.

Participants will receive “one-on-one technical support” with tasks such as resume writing, searching for jobs or other information, downloading and uploading forms, and filling out applications for housing, financial assistance and food supplements.

“Things that require more (than) our phones can provide,” Mendez said.

Participants who finish all four courses of Northstar Digital Literacy will receive a free Chromebook and certification of completion.

“This is going to be a pretty robust, individualized and in-depth program that will help people get those skills they need for their own personal use or to get a new job,” said Rochelle Schlortt, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

A statewide survey at https://www.coloradovirtuallibrary.org/csl-news/digital-equity-survey-for-all-coloradans/ will help further identify the needs, Mendez said.

Digital diversity has been a concern since the turn of this century, but glaring consequences became obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools scrambled to equip all students with electronic devices and internet connectivity so they could do lessons and assignments online at home.

Still, some students, parents and even teachers had to use parking lots at schools or public places, such as coffee shops with free wireless connection, to complete schoolwork.

Higher rates of not being able to afford or not having access to computers or the internet appear nationwide among low-income families; Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and multilingual households; rural residents; older adults; and people with disabilities, Mendez said during a recent presentation.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 10 million American households had no computer of any kind in 2020, and 17.7 million American households had no internet subscription.

Part of the problem is access. Data technology company BroadbandNow estimates that 42 million Americans have no access to broadband services, with rural America having the largest amount of “no-service zones” where connectivity isn’t available.

Legislation Colorado’s General Assembly passed this year enables local governments to advance broadband internet services without voter approval to reach a goal of connecting 99% of Colorado households to high-speed broadband by the end of 2027.

Of the state’s 200,000 unemployed adults, an estimated 66,000 lack foundational digital skills, Mendez said, and 77% of jobs in Colorado require computer capabilities.

Catholic Charities is one of seven agencies to receive a cut of $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city of Colorado Springs four months ago to improve digital equity to underserved residents. Other grant recipients are:

• Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, to teach youths online safety, typing skills, web searching, coding and gaming.

• CommunityWorks, for basic computer literacy and using technology for employment.

• Centro de la Familia, to help clients develop English language skills, access government and social resources, and participate in the workforce, education and civic life.

• Solid Rock Community Development Corp., to start a Digital Community Hub.

• Pikes Peak Library District Foundation, to extend Wi-Fi signals and install outdoor remote lockers to boost circulation of Chromebooks and internet access after-hours.

• Silver Key Senior Services, to assist seniors in breaking through the technology barrier and use electronic devices to enrich their lives.

Three of the organizations, Silver Key, Solid Rock and Centro, are working on collaborating to cross-refer people and share program materials once their efforts are underway, said Silver Key President and CEO Jason DeaBueno.

Offerings at Silver Key’s new computer lab, which has obtained hardware and trainers, will debut in early October with classes at its Connections Café at 1625 S. Murray Blvd., he said.

Computer acumen helps seniors complete Medicare paperwork, for example, and broadens their horizons, DeaBueno said.

“One of the most pressing and tangible issues we're addressing is the digital equity initiative's potential to mitigate the competitive challenges faced by older adults seeking rental apartments,” he said.

Traditional paper-based applications are difficult for seniors who lack transportation to fill them out in person, DeaBueno said.

“By offering technology training, we’re helping level the playing field,” he said.