Tuesday’s forecast could foil travel plans for anyone headed north or west for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The season’s latest winter storm, which could dump a foot or two of snow on parts of the state, was expected to bring a few inches to the Pikes Peak region starting late Monday night.

Colorado authorities, from National Weather Service meteorologists to state transportation officials, asked residents to hold off on holiday travel plans and avoid roads until the storm passes.

“Really, my best advice is if you can delay travel to do that,” said Kathy Torgerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Areas just south of the Palmer Divide are expected to get four to eight inches of snow, while four to six inches are possible in western and northern parts of Colorado Springs, Torgerson said. Southern parts of El Paso County are forecasted to see one to three inches, according to the Weather Service.

The snowfall will likely be heaviest into early Tuesday. By late morning or early afternoon, the snow should be winding down in the Colorado Spring area as the storm veers over eastern Colorado and into Kansas, Torgerson said.

Snow was already falling in Denver and elsewhere in Colorado on Monday evening.

Foothills in the northern regions of the state are expected to see up to two feet of snow, and the Denver Metro area is predicted to see eight to 16 inches, according to the Weather Service.

“Even if the forecast amounts change slightly either way, it is still a significant storm,” the National Weather Service in Boulder warned in a Monday Facebook post. “Plan now. Don’t travel, and if you insist on traveling, don’t expect to get very far very quickly.”

Windblown snow will compound difficulties for drivers. Locally, gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, according to the Weather Service.

“We will be going from one incident to the next,” said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for Colorado State Patrol.

Those who must travel are encouraged to plan for major delays, he said. Drivers should also keep emergency kits that include extra clothes, blankets, nonperishable foods, water, flashlights, prescription medications and backup chargers for cell phones.

“Anywhere you go, anticipate that it’s going to be slow going and you may need to adjust your travel plans accordingly,” Lewis said. “Be prepared that it may be suddenly impacted very quickly, very suddenly and very dangerously.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that stretches Interstate 25, Interstate 70 and other thoroughfares might be closed for safety reasons.

Interstates and other primary and secondary roads in the Denver area and the ‘Gap,’ from Denver to Colorado Springs, were slated for “pre-treatment” on Monday to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement, CDOT said in a news release. Other highways on the list for treatment included I-70, I-225, I-76, I-270, U.S. 6, and C-470.

Maintenance crews have been assigned to “round-the-clock snow shifts,” and once the snow starts to fall, they’ll narrow their focus the most heavily traveled roads, CDOT said.

The storm’s likely to disrupt travel plans for a record number of Coloradans planning to travel for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 960,000 Coloradans will travel 50 or more miles for Thanksgiving, up 2.9% from last year, according to a forecast from AAA Colorado.

Of that total, 834,000 will drive, 62,000 will fly and another 62,000 will travel by trains or buses, AAA estimates.

Those taking planes to to their destinations might not escape the storm’s impacts.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, more than 200 flights through Denver International Airport were delayed, according to the website Flight Aware. Nearly 60 departing or arriving flights had been canceled.

“The airport is open and is prepared to manage the storm, however additional airline cancellations and delays are likely,” DIA officials said in a Monday afternoon post to the airport’s website. “We strongly recommend passengers confirm flight status directly with your airline before coming to the airport.”

Two flights scheduled to depart from Colorado Springs to Denver on Tuesday morning were canceled as of Monday evening, said Dana Schield, a public communication specialist at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Major airlines are waiving flight change fees ahead of the snowstorm. Airlines offering the waivers include American, Delta, United, Frontier and Southwest. Travelers can visit the airlines’ websites for more information about eligility for the waivers.

The good news: Temperatures will be above freezing again by Thanksgiving.

The Weather Service predicts temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday and partly sunny skies with a high near 41 on Thursday.

But, buyers beware: There’s a 40 percent chance of snow on Black Friday.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com. Twitter: @oliviaprentzel