VAIL — He came to Colorado from Ohio to celebrate his 40th birthday. But Michael Laush almost didn't survive the trip.
Last weekend, Laush and his friend were enjoying a day of skiing at Vail Ski Resort. Laush remembers the lift ride to the top of a trail, but nothing more.
Friends say Laush took a hard fall, then got up and skied a short distance before crashing again. This time, he landed upside down in a large hole, where snow buried the skier - who is 6-feet, 6-inches tall.
Karen Nern and her husband, Tom, were nearby when another skier started shouting for help. The couple, of Vail Dermatology, joined a growing group of people who helped dig Laush out of the snow.