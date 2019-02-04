A front-end loader picks up aggregate at the Transit Mix Concrete Co. location on North Nevada Avenue Jan. 4.
Transit Mix Concrete of Colorado Springs has been sold to a Switzerland-based building materials giant with 24 other locations across Colorado, but the deal doesn’t include two local quarries formerly operated by the company.
Transit Mix, owned by Chicago-based Continental Materials Corp. since 1955, has been sold to Aggregate Industries-WCR for about $27 million, Continental said in a Friday news release. The sale includes “ready-mix plant operations” on East Costilla Street, Marksheffel Road and North Nevada Avenue, as well as Daniels Sand Co. on Bradley Road and two Pueblo plants, said Ryan Sullivan, Continental’s chief operating officer.
Aggregate Industries, also headquartered in Chicago, is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based building material manufacturer LafargeHolcim, which reported sales of more than $26 billion in 2017. Before the Transit Mix deal, the subsidiary operated a quarry, six asphalt plants, 13 concrete plants and four four sand-and-gravel operations, mostly along Colorado’s Front Range.
Aggregate Industries will retain all of the about 180 Transit Mix employees involved in the ready mix and sand operations, Transit Mix HR Manager Jason Gordon said.
An Aggregate Industries spokeswoman was not available for comment.
Continental Materials will retain the Pikeview and Black Canyon quarries, said former Transit Mix President Jerry Schnabel. Those mines, along with pits in Pueblo and an aggregate plant in Cañon City, will be rebranded as Castle Rebar and Supply and Castle Concrete Aggregates.
Schnabel is now president of Castle, which he said will retain a smaller group of former Transit Mix employees, including heavy equipment operators and other mine workers, to continue to man the local quarries.
Transit Mix has become prominent for its proposal to mine a rugged patch of land in southwest El Paso County known as the Hitch Rack Ranch, but that plan has stalled after the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board twice rejected it.
Continental won’t say whether it plans to push forward with the proposal since the state board denied Transit Mix’s second application for a mining permit in April amid objections from area residents who worried that the quarry could put water supply and wildlife at risk.
Transit Mix in September filed a complaint in Denver District Court asking a judge to review the board’s decision, saying that the board “abused its discretion and acted in a manner that was arbitrary, capricious, and unsupported by substantial evidence” when it denied the second application. The company pursued the same legal recourse after the board’s denial of their first application in late 2016, although that first petition for judicial review was eventually dismissed.
Per state law, the pending lawsuit names as defendants the state board and nearly 100 people who formally objected to the Hitch Rack Ranch quarry plan. However, the board hasn’t yet been served a summons, so the case is “not going anywhere at the moment,” said Ginny Brannon, director of the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.
Schnabel said Continental is still leasing the mineral rights for the property from the Colorado State Land Board. But he declined to comment on whether the company will again seek permission to mine the ranch.
Plans for a “world-class bike park,” unveiled by the company as part of a campaign to get public support for the new quarry, also remain on hold.
Before the board’s decision last spring, the company said that if the Hitch Rack Ranch proposal was approved, it would close the Pikeview Quarry, a highly visible eyesore in northwest Colorado Springs, and finish reclamation 20 years ahead of schedule.
Plus, the company said it would sell that property to the city of Colorado Springs to become a bike park, distributing color renderings showing the the mine transformed into a center for all cycling disciplines, from BMX to downhill mountain biking.
Schnabel said the quarry’s ownership is still “open to that option” of making the reclaimed land available to the city for purchase after the quarry has closed.
“We’re also looking at private development for housing,” he said.
Limestone aggregate is still being removed from the Pikeview Quarry on a daily basis, and the Black Canyon Quarry, southwest of the Cedar Heights neighborhood, “has sales going out intermittently” from aggregate stockpiles, Schnabel said. Reclamation efforts have begun and will continue at both quarries, he said.
Schnabel declined to provide information about when the quarries will be decommissioned or when reclamation will be completed, saying the company is still assessing those questions.
“I think we’re going through that now, and I don’t want to speculate,” he said.
The Black Canyon and Pikeview quarries were operated by Castle Concrete Co. before both were bought by Continental. Castle Concrete also owned a third area quarry, Queens Canyon, which has undergone reclamation and is now owned by the U.S. Forest Service, Schnabel said.