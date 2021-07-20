Transgender activists targeted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on Twitter with threats of rape and other violence for comments she made about transgender women using women's restrooms, she said Monday.
Rowling posted a screenshot of one user threatening her with a mailed pipe bomb.
"To be fair, when you can't get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there's really only one place to go," Rowling wrote on Twitter.
"Is this still because of her comments about the safety of women in toilets/ changing rooms if men can use them by simply saying they identify as a woman?" one user asked.
To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go. pic.twitter.com/MsNWXhWlyc— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021
"Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I've realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever," Rowling replied.
Rowling wrote an essay in 2020 explaining her views on where feminism clashes with the transgender movement.
"It isn't enough for women to be trans allies. Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves," Rowling wrote.
"But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman' is not a costume. ‘Woman' is not an idea in a man's head. ‘Woman' is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive," she continued.
Several users argued that Rowling had the online threats coming for her supposed anti-transgender rhetoric.
"Maybe, (hear me out here) if you use your massive platform to post harmful rhetoric about marginalised people, some of those people getting very upset with you and DMing you reprehensible shit.... isn't actually that weird? Maybe it's kind of expected, actually?" one user wrote.
To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go. pic.twitter.com/MsNWXhWlyc— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021
"You turned on these folk that you supported,..?? they supported your books….? you baited them, they are angry.!" another user commented.
"So now u might understand how a trans person feels as they're subjected to this treatment & threats on the regular basis. While most likely nothing will happen to you, millions of trans ppl around the world have to live in a society that encourages (by you) this violent behavior," another said.