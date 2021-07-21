The railroad crossing at Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard was closed Wednesday afternoon after another incident involving a train.
At around 3:45 p.m., Fountain police received a call from train dispatch that one of their trains may have struck an adult woman sitting on the tracks of the railroad.
The woman died on scene, Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said.
The crossing will likely be closed until at least 7 p.m., Schneider said, adding that drivers in the area should use an alternate route.
The incident marks the second time Fountain police were called to that crossing in less than a week. Last Thursday, police responded to a report of an individual who drove through the railroad crossing gate and was hit by a train. No one was injured in that crash.