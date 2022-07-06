Report of a trailer stolen from a construction site Tuesday morning led police to a property in western El Paso County where they discovered approximately 1,030 sheets of stolen oriented strand board, or plywood.

Police believe the boards, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, were stolen from "numerous" job sites throughout El Paso County.

The boards were removed from the property in the 5000 block of Tamlin Road using two 18-wheeler flatbed trucks after an initial investigation and search warrant was issued, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County Sheriff and Falcon Investigations — who have been working other OSB cases — were involved in the response and board recovery, police said.

Detectives have multiple leads, but no arrests have been made, according to police.