The trailer and OSB sheets, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, are believed to have been stolen from "numerous" construction sites in El Paso County. Photo at Barnes Rd. and Powers Blvd. on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Report of a trailer stolen from a construction site Tuesday morning led police to a property in western El Paso County where they discovered approximately 1,030 sheets of stolen oriented strand board, or plywood.

Police believe the boards, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, were stolen from "numerous" job sites throughout El Paso County. 

The boards were removed from the property in the 5000 block of Tamlin Road using two 18-wheeler flatbed trucks after an initial investigation and search warrant was issued, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County Sheriff and Falcon Investigations — who have been working other OSB cases — were involved in the response and board recovery, police said.

Detectives have multiple leads, but no arrests have been made, according to police. 

